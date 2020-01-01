Army mobilized in Khalanga to enforce prohibitory orders

Darchula District Administration Office has mobilized army after violation of prohibitory orders imposed in the district headquarters Khalanga to control COVID-19 pandemic.

Phase-wise prohibitory orders have been imposed at different parts of Khalanga in the past few weeks.

Chief District Officer (CDO) Sharad Kumar Pokharel said army has been mobilized as people would open shops, move around and not maintain social distance. "Army has patrolled to make the people psychologically aware as the trend of violation of prohibitory orders increased," he added.

Around 100 persons in Khalanga are infected while the total is about 250 in the whole district.