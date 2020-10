President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Wednesday has inaugurated Rani Pokhari that was devastated following the Gorkha Earthquake on April 25, 2015.

The Rani Pokhari has been reconstructed in the Malla style by the government.

She will also inaugurate the Durbar High School shortly. The school, that was also destroyed by the earthquake in 2015, was reconstructed with Chinese assistance.