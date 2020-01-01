4,392 test positive, 21 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday

Nepal reported 4,392 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 126,137. The total number of active cases has now reached 37,382.

Similarly, 3,522 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 88,040.

The government has conducted 16,531 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,254,167 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 21 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 715.