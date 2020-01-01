Clean feed to be implemented from Oct 23, no ads on foreign channels

The government will implement clean feed from October 23 allowing foreign television channels only if they don't have advertisements.

The government has threatened that the foreign channels would be banned if they broadcast advertisements.

A parliamentary committee has already instructed the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology to not even put Nepali advertisements in the clean feed.

The ministry issuing a statement has said that the date for implementation cannot be changed despite request by different organizations. Pointing that the ministry has already given one year for preparations, it has refused to grant additional time for preparations.

Indian Broadcasters Forum, and different television networks and cable operators of Nepal had requested the government to extend the deadline for preparations.