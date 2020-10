Minister for Education, Science and Technology Giriraj Mani Pokharel has tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday.

He had fever and the test done at the Patan Hospital showed him to be infected.

"He had gone to the Patan Hospital yesterday after having fever. Report today after test of swab showed positive," Minister Pokharel's press associate Sunil Khadka told Setopati. He is still at the hospital.