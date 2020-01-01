Government signs agreement with Dr KC Saturday midnight

The government and Dr Govinda KC have signed an eight-point agreement on the 27th day of his 19th fast-unto-death Saturday midnight. Dr KC will end his fast Sunday morning.

The first point of the agreement is related to operating government medical colleges and health academies. MBBS classes will start at the the Karnali Academy of Health Sciences in Jumla from the upcoming academic session completing the necessary infrastructure.

Agreement has also been reached to start MBBS classes in Geta Medical College in the Far West by February 2024 by passing the bill related to integrated medical education academies, currently stuck in the Cabinet, in the upcoming winter session of the parliament.

The two sides have also agreed to start MBBS classes in the medical college in Bardibas of Province 2 by February 2024. They have also agreed to start MBBS classes in the Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences, which currently runs postgraduate classes, by February 2024. They have agreed to start MBBS and other classes in the Rapti Academy of Health Sciences by February 2024.

They have, similarly, agreed to start process within a year to start medical colleges in Doti or Dadeldhura, and Ilam or Panchthar, and expedite construction of physical infrastructure of Ram Raja Academy of Health Sciences.

They have agreed on expansion of PCR testing and treatment of COVID-19 patients in the second point. They have also agreed for regular budget for free service in Bayalpata Hospital.

Draft will be prepared within three weeks to make legal provision for appointments made at the academies and universities as per the recommendation of the committee to set standards for such appointments. Appointments will be made on the basis of seniority and competence until legal provisions are made.

The fifth point states that the task force formed by the Medical Education Commission for amendment in the Medical Education Act will also include provisions mentioned in the agreement reached with Dr KC on July 26, 2018.

Seat allocation for post graduate studies will be reviewed in consultation with the Medical Education Commission for scientific and fair allotment of seats.

The agreement states that the government bodies concerned will implement all the points of agreement. Dr KC and coordinator of the government talk team Education Secretary Gopi Nath Mainali signed on the agreement.

Dr KC is currently at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) after the government transferred him there September 22 evening after widespread condemnation of taking him to the National Trauma Center using police force earlier on the day.

He was brought to Kathmandu on September 22 after he started his 19th fast-unto-death in Jumla on September 14 with a six-point demand. Dr KC, who was in Jumla before the start of nationwide lockdown in March providing free treatment to patients in the remote district in Karnali, had started the fast at Babira Mast temple in Singhachaur near Jumla Bazar demanding immediate start of MBBS program in the Karnali Academy of Health Sciences.

The other demands included start of classes in Geta Medical College and Karnali Academy of Health Sciences, and start of process to start government medical colleges in Province 2, Gandaki province, Doti or Dadeldhura, Udayapur, and Ilam or Panchthar.

He also demanded correction of appointments made at the Institute of Medicine (IOM) under the Tribhuvan University (TU) violating seniority, and legislation to ensure fair and transparent appointment at universities, councils, academies and other bodies as per the recommendation of the committee to set standards for such appointments.

He also demanded amendment in the Medical Education Act as per the agreement reached with him on July 26, 2018.

He also called for making use of face mask and social distancing mandatory, and expansion of PCR testing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and gradually stop lockdown and prohibitory orders. He also asked for appropriate treatment of COVID-19 patients and all other patients.

He demanded regular budget for Bayalpata Hospital to ensure sustainable free service, and investigation and action in corruption cases including Rajya Laxmi Golchha corruption scam, procurement of land for the Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC), procurement of wide-body planes, security printing press, land in Baluwatar and Durbar Marga, and procurement of medical supplies by Omni Group among others.