Doctors treating Dr KC say he is under risk of life-threatening complications

Doctors treating Dr Govinda KC, who is on the 26th day of his 19th fast-unto-death, have warned his health is very serious and he is under risk of life-threatening complications.

"He needs to be admitted in ICU but he denies ICU admission," Dr Subash Acharya said issuing a bulletin on his health on Friday. The bulletin pointed that Dr KC may have to be given medications against his wish any time. Dr KC also has problems including chest pain, fatigue, muscle pain and cramps, difficulty in breathing, and dizziness.

"Dr Govinda KC continues to have shortness of breath even on minimum exertion and developed difficulty in breathing at around 13:15 today," it added. His oxygen saturation fell to 86-87 percent (normal is above 95 percent) without supplemental oxygen and improved to 94-95 percent when given oxygen by face mask.

His heart beat and blood pressure are also fluctuating. "His latest blood investigations show blood glucose level is very low, and serum electrolytes—sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus—are all critically low." His white blood cells count is also low leaving him susceptible to infections.

The government, that had not showed any interest in his hunger strike, on Wednesday formed a team under Education Secretary Gopi Nath Mainali for dialogue with Dr KC. The team held dialogue with a team representing Dr KC on Thursday but the talks failed to reach any conclusion.

Dr KC is currently at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) after the government transferred him there September 22 evening after widespread condemnation of taking him to the National Trauma Center using police force earlier on the day.

He was brought to Kathmandu on September 22 after he started his 19th fast-unto-death in Jumla on September 14 with a six-point demand. Dr KC, who was in Jumla before the start of nationwide lockdown in March providing free treatment to patients in the remote district in Karnali, had started the fast at Babira Mast temple in Singhachaur near Jumla Bazar demanding immediate start of MBBS program in the Karnali Academy of Health Sciences.

The other demands include start of classes in Geta Medical College and Karnali Academy of Health Sciences, and start of process to start government medical colleges in Province 2, Gandaki province, Doti or Dadeldhura, Udayapur, and Ilam or Panchthar.

He has also demanded correction of appointments made at the Institute of Medicine (IOM) under the Tribhuvan University (TU) violating seniority, and legislation to ensure fair and transparent appointment at universities, councils, academies and other bodies as per the recommendation of the committee to set standards for such appointments.

He has also demanded amendment in the Medical Education Act as per the agreement reached with him on July 26, 2018.

He has also called for making use of face mask and social distancing mandatory, and expansion of PCR testing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and gradually stop lockdown and prohibitory orders. He has also asked for appropriate treatment of COVID-19 patients and all other patients.

He has demanded regular budget for Bayalpata Hospital to ensure sustainable free service, and investigation and action in corruption cases including Rajya Laxmi Golchha corruption scam, procurement of land for the Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC), procurement of wide-body planes, security printing press, land in Baluwatar and Durbar Marga, and procurement of medical supplies by Omni Group among others.