Qatar bars arrivals from 14 countries including Nepal

Qatar has temporarily barred passengers arriving from 14 countries including Nepal to check coronavirus outbreak.
The banned countries include China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand apart from Nepal.
Qatar Airways had already suspended flights to and from Italy.
The move comes after three more cases were reported on Sunday bringing the total number of infected persons to 15.
Published Date: Monday, Falgun 26, 2076, 08:30:00