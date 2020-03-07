PM Oli to be kept at hospital for a week

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli will be kept at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) for a week.

His personal doctor Divya Singh Shah told Setoapti that the doctors have decided to keep him for a week even though he can be discharged after four days to ensure that he does not hold meetings.

"He is out of danger now but the risk of infection remains. We are thinking about keeping him for a week," she added. She revealed that he will not attend programs outside Baluwatar for a month even after discharge.

She said he would be given high dose of medicines for a month, and he should be careful of his diet and avoid infection during the period.

"I asked him to open his eyes and he did," she conveyed her meeting with PM Oli on Thursday. She added that he has started to eat semi-solid food. "I asked him whether he is feeling any pain and he said he is not."

The health of Samikshya Sangraula, who donated the kidney, is also improving, according to her. "She will be discharged in a few days.

Oli had a kidney transplant at the TUTH on Wednesday. A team led by head of the kidney transplant department at the hospital Dr Prem Raj Gyawali carried out the procedure.

This is the second kidney transplant for Oli with the first done at the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi 12 years ago. The TUTH had a success rate of 98 percent in kidney transplants before Oli's transplant.

Samikshya Sangraula, niece in relation, donated the kidney to Oli. Anjana Ghimire, daughter-in-law in relation, had donated the kidney that was transplanted on Oli 12 years ago. She was just 21 years while donating the kidney.

Oli now has four kidneys in his body after the second transplant including two of his own, one transplanted 12 years back and the new one, according to Dr Gyawali. "It is risky to take out earlier kidneys as another surgery needs to be performed. We, therefore, leave the previous ones inside the body," he had explained before the transplant.

He said the new kidney is generally kept a little below the old ones in the abdomen and the previous kidneys are not taken out across the globe.

The earlier kidneys are taken out only if they get infected or create some problems, according to him.

Oli was on regular dialysis in recent times after the transplanted kidney stopped functioning. He underwent plasmapheresis seven times in Singapore in August 2019.

Plasmapheresis is a term used to refer to a broad range of procedures through which blood components are filtered outside the body. It was done on PM Oli, who had a kidney transplant 12 years ago, to remove antibodies for immunosuppression.