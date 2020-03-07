Man who absconded from Teku Hospital admitted at BPKIHS

The Nepali man who absconded from the isolation ward of Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Teku has been admitted at the BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) in Dharan.

The man who had returned from South Korea was admitted at the isolation ward of Teku Hospital on Wednesday but he absconded in the night. The police found that he was at his home in Dharan when the hospital asked for help to locate him.

"He had landed in Biratnagar at one Thursday afternoon and reached Dharan. His wife apparently took him to hospital," DSP with Area Police Office, Dharan Dhundi Raj Neupane told Setopati.

He revealed that the man has been admitted at the isolation ward in BPKIHS. "Doctors have decided to keep him in isolation ward even in Dharan despite not having fever or showing any symptoms of flu as he was kept in one in Teku," he clarified.

The 31-year-old man had returned on Tuesday after staying in Korea for two and a half years. He had reached Teku to test for coronavirus the following day.