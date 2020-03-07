Man absconds from isolation ward of Teku Hospital

A Nepali man who was admitted at the isolation ward of Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Teku on suspicion of COVID-19 infection has absconded on Thursday.

Search is on for the man who had returned from South Korea after the hospital informed about the incident, according to the Metropolitan Police Range, Teku.

The man was sent to the hospital from the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) on Wednesday. Hospital Spokesperson Dr Anup Bastola told Setopati that the man was kept at the isolation ward after normal check-up.

Another Nepali arriving from the UAE, and a French national were also kept at the isolation ward on Wednesday.

All of them will be tested for coronavirus, according to the hospital.