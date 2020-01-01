Sugar manufacturers have expressed commitment to pay farmers: Minister Bhatta

Industry, Commerce and Supplies Minister Lekh Raj Bhatta has said sugar mill owners have expressed commitment with him to pay the sugarcane farmers within a week.

Minister Bhatta informed so during the discussion at the Industry Ministry on Tuesday. "Owner of Annapurna Sugar Mill Rakesh Agrawal and Mahalaxmi Sugar Mill Birendra Kanaudia have expressed commitment with me to pay the farmers within a week or a week and half," he stated. "Lumbini Sugar Mills owner has not come into contact though due to family problems."

He revealed the ministry has requested the Home Ministry to help contact family of Lumbini's owner who has died.

He added that owner of Sriram Sugar Mills, that is currently closed, has written to him stating both bank loans and farmers will be paid bringing the factory into operation.

Minister Bhatta assured that the problem will be resolved at any cost.