Rape-accused Siddha Baba released on bail

The Sunsari District Court has released rape-accused Krishna Bahadur Giri, known as Siddha Baba, on bail.

A bench of Judge Radha Krishna Upreti on Monday has released him seeking a bail of Rs 300,000 stating that there is no evidence to establish that he raped a disciple, according to registrar at the court Nagendra Keshari Pokharel.

The District Attorney Office on Thursday had lodged a case charging him of raping a female disciple.

Giri was taken to the court from the intensive care unit (ICU) of hospital for recording statement. He has been staying at Birat Nursing Home citing poor health. He was arrested from ICU of the same hospital on December 2.