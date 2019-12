Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has gone to Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Center inside the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) premises Friday afternoon for dialysis.

"He has gone for regular dialysis. He will return home after completing dialysis today itself," a Baluwatar source confirmed.

PM Oli is on regular dialysis in the past few months after problem in the kidney transplanted around 12 years ago.