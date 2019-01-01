Over 70 foreigners, mostly Chinese nationals, arrested from Kathmandu

Over 70 foreigners have been arrested for involvement in illegal activities.

The Metropolitan Police Range Kathmandu stated that they have been arrested after being found to have carried out illegal activities by opening office having arrived here on visit visa.

The police arrested the foreign nationals from Budhanilkantha, Manmaiju, Bansbari and other places carrying out a special operation on Monday. "Over 70 foreigners have been arrested. We will provide details about their illegal activities later," Chief of Metropolitan Police Kathmandu SSP Uttam Subedi said.

He revealed that the majority of arrested foreigners are Chinese nationals. The police had kept a eye on Chinese nationals after their involvement in hacking banking systems in Nepal in recent times.