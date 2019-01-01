SC orders govt to not move works of Nijgadh Airport forward

The Supreme Court (SC) has issued an interim order instructing the government to not move the works related to the Nijgadh International Airport forward.

A joint bench of Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana and Justice Kumar Regmi has issued the interim order on Sunday hearing the writ petition of former secretary Dwarika Nath Dhungel, advocate Krishna Prasad Bhandari, Ranju Hajur Pandey Chhetri, Bijay Kumar Singh Danuwar, Pankaj Kumar Karna, Prabhu Budhathoki and others.

The petitioners had argued that the government should not chop trees to build the airport.

The SC has also ordered the defendants including the government to furnish written response and added that the case will be heard continuously a month after the written response is received.

A single bench of Justice Tanka Bahadur Moktan hearing the writ petitions on December 6 had instructed the government to not move the project forward and summoned both the sides to discuss the case. The SC has issued the interim order on Sunday after hearing both the sides.