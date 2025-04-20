Foreign Minister Rana to leave for Thailand on Sunday

Minister for Foreign Affairs Arzu Rana Deuba is set to leave for Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday.

Minister Rana is scheduled to participate in the 81st session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), which will be held in Bangkok from April 21 to 25.

As Nepal currently chairs UNESCAP, Minister Rana is scheduled to preside over the 81st session of the Commission. She will also address the session on behalf on Nepal.

The theme of the session is “Regional cooperation for resilient and sustainable urban development in Asia and the Pacific”.

Minister Rana will lead a Nepali delegation comprising officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Planning Commission, and the Nepali Embassy in Thailand at the event.

The Nepali delegation is scheduled to return home on April 25.