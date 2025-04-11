SC moved against high court's order to send Rabi Lamichhane to custody

A writ petition has been filed at the Supreme Court demanding revocation the order issued by the Butwal bench of Tulsipur High Court to send Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane to custody.

Lamichhane's wife Nikita Paudel, along with RSP leaders Pratibha Rawal, Narayan Kandel, and Ashish Thapa, filed the writ petition at the Supreme Court on Friday.

"We have filed a writ petition demanding revocation of the high court's order," RSP leader Rawal told Setopati.

On April 4, the Tulsipur High Court issued an order to send Lamichhane to in connection with a fraud and organized crime case involving Supreme Savings and Credit Cooperative of Butwal.

Earlier, on January 26, the Rupandehi District Court had ordered Lamichhane’s release on a bail of Rs 10 million. On February 28, Lamichhane filed an appeal at the Tulsipur High Court, demanding that the court revoke the district court’s order and release him on general date.

But the high court issued an order to send Lamichhane to custody on April 4.

Lamichhane was arrested the same night from his residence at Hattigaunda in Kathmandu by a team from the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office and the Maharajgunj Police Circle.

He was taken to Bhairahawa on April 5.

Following an order from the Rupandehi District Court on April 7, he was sent to the Rupandehi district prison, where he remains in custody.