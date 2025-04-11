Durga Prasai detained from Kakarbhitta, being flown to Kathmandu

Nepal Police has detained medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai, who was designated "People's Commander" of the protest held at Tinkune in Kathmandu on March 28 by the Joint People's Movement Committee for the Restoration of Monarchy.

A team from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police detained Prasai from Kakarbhitta, Jhapa, on Friday morning.

A police official involved in the operation informed Setopati that Prasai was detained from Kakarbhitta and preparations are underway to take him to Kathmandu by flight on Friday itself.

Police have taken Prasai to Bhadrapur from the Mechi Bridge at Kakarbhitta in a private vehicle with black-tinted windows.

Deputy Inspector General Dinesh Acharya, central spokesperson for Nepal Police, said a press release regarding Prasai's detention will be issued shortly.

Prasai was taken into custody by Nepal Police after he was brought to Kakarbhitta from Assam, India.

A protest demanding the restoration of monarchy was held in the Tinkune area of Kathmandu on March 28. There was a scuffle after the protestors breached the security cordon.

Prasai rammed his vehicle into security barricades. Police used tear gas, water cannons, and even fired bullets during the protest. Two people died in the Tinkune incident, while 20 others were injured.

Prasai had been on the run since the afternoon of March 28.

He had since released two video messages claiming that he was still in Nepal.