PM Oli approves resignation of TU Vice-chancellor Baral

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is also the chancellor of Tribhuvan University, has approved the resignation of Vice-chancellor Prof. Dr. Keshar Jung Baral.

Vice-chancellor Baral had submitted his resignation a few days ago, citing health reasons.

According to the prime minister’s secretariat, PM Oli accepted the Vice-chancellor Baral’s resignation on Thursday.

Baral, who hails from Pokhara, was appointed vice-chancellor of Tribhuvan University on February 22 last year.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, the then-prime minister and TU chancellor, had appointed Baral as the 20th vice-chancellor of the university.

Vice-chancellor Baral had been working on reforms at the university.