RPP to hold mass gathering at Balkhu as Kathmandu administration denies permission for Bhrikuti Mandap

The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has decided to hold a mass gathering at Balkhu in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

Although the party had sought permission to organize a mass gathering at Bhrikuti Mandap, the District Administration Office, Kathmandu, denied the request, citing ongoing protests by the Nepal Teachers' Federation and others in the Maitighar-Baber Mahal area. Instead, the administration instructed the RPP to hold the event either at Balkhu or Sifal Chaur.

According to RPP spokesperson Mohan Shrestha, the party has decided to hold a Bagmati province-level demonstration and mass gathering at Balkhu on Tuesday.

Shrestha said that the party had to change the venue after the administration refused permission for Bhrikuti Mandap, citing security concerns.

The RPP had decided that the movement mobilization main committee, headed by party Chairman Rajendra Lingden, would launch a movement advocating for restoration of monarchy and other agendas.

The RPP's mass gathering and demonstration has also received support from the Joint People's Movement Committee for the Restoration of Monarchy led by Nawaraj Subedi.

The RPP had issued a statement supporting a demonstration held on March 28 in the Tinkune area of Kathmandu. The demonstration was called by Durga Prasai, who was designated "People's Commander" for the event by the Subedi-led committee.