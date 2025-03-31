Tinkune incident: Court extends custody of 41 including Rabindra Mishra, Dhawal Shumsher Rana by 5 days for investigation

The custody of 41 individuals including Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Senior Vice-chairman Rabindra Mishra and General Secretary Dhawal Shumsher Rana, who were arrested in connection with the Tinkune incident on March 28, has been extended for investigation.

A bench of Kathmandu District Court Judge Taradevi Maharjan on Sunday extended their custody by five days for investigation, according to the court’s information officer Deepak Kumar Shrestha.

The District Government Attorney Office, Kathmandu, will investigate 11 individuals including Mishra and Rana for offenses against the state and organized crime, and 30 others for criminal mischief and organized crime.

The court has also ordered to make arrangements for Mishra and Rana’s treatment, citing their illness.

Shrestha said that those arrested on March 28 had their custody extended by five days, while those arrested later had their custody extended by four days.

On March 28, incidents of vandalism, arson, and looting took place following a demonstration called by Durga Prasai at Tinkune of Kathmandu for the restoration of monarchy.

Prasai's protest was supported by the Joint People's Movement Committee headed by Nawaraj Subedi, as well as by RPP and RPP-Nepal.

RPP Senior Vice-chairman Mishra was the member-secretary of the Subedi-led committee, while General Secretary Rana was part of the movement mobilization committee. Prasai was designated ‘People's Commander’ of the movement.

Mishra and Rana are accused of participating in the demonstration and inciting the demonstrators.