Dhawal Shumsher Rana under investigation for inciting violence and offenses against state

The Federal Parliament Secretariat has been formally informed that RPP General Secretary and lawmaker Dhawal Shumsher Rana, has been arrested.

Speaker Devraj Ghimire will read out the notice regarding his arrest during the House of Representatives (HoR) meeting on Sunday.

The Federal Parliament Secretariat has been informed that he is under investigation for inciting violence in the Tinkune area on Friday and for offenses against the state.

A demonstration, called by Durga Prasai, was held in the Tinkune area on Friday to demand restoration of monarchy.

A vehicle driven by Prasai reportedly rammed into police, broke through the security cordon, and entered a restricted area. After Prasai breached the security cordon, protesters followed him, prompting the police to fire tear gas.

Subsequently, the demonstrators vandalized private homes and committed arson. The demonstration called by Prasai was also supported by the ‘Joint People's Movement Committee for Restoration of Monarchy’ led by Nava Raj Subedi.

This committee also includes RPP Senior Vice-chairman Rabindra Mishra and General Secretary Rana. Both Mishra and Rana were present at the Tinkune demonstration and are accused of playing a role in inciting the protesters.

On Friday evening, police arrested Mishra and Rana, while Prasai remains at large.

On Saturday, the RPP held a meeting and issued an ultimatum to release Mishra and Rana within 24 hours. However, the police are preparing to present Mishra and Rana to the court court on Sunday to extend their detention.