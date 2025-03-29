Durga Prasai will be brought to book: Home Ministry

The Home Ministry has stated that medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai will be brought to book.

Organizing a press conference on Friday, the Home Ministry announced that Prasai would face legal consequences after the demonstration he organized on Friday turned violent.

A demonstration led by Prasai took place in the Tinkune area on Friday, demanding the restoration of the monarchy, among other issues.

In that demonstration, one person died after being shot, and incidents of arson were reported targeting individuals’ homes, media houses, as well as government and private vehicles.

The Home Ministry has accused Prasai of leading the demonstration, and attempting to kill police personnel driving a vehicle through a police cordon.

Joint Secretary of the Home Ministry Chhabilal Rijal confirmed that Prasai would be brought to book.

The Home Ministry reported that 15 security personnel and 15 demonstrators were injured during the Tinkune protest.