Jhala Nath Khanal not to participate in demonstration of Socialist Front

CPN (Unified Socialist) leader Jhala Nath Khanal will not participate in the Socialist Front's demonstration scheduled for Friday in Kathmandu.

The Socialist Front is organizing a rally in Kathmandu’s Bhrikuti Mandap area to advocate for a republic and to oppose irregularities and corruption.

Before the rally, the constituent parties of the front will lead processions from various locations. Four parties have been assigned different starting points to lead the processions.

The Unified Socialist’s procession will start from Maitidevi and Shantibatika.

Khanal, a former prime minister, has stated that he will not participate in the procession or the rally. He explained that he does not find it appropriate to attend since he has not been included as a speaker on the stage.

However, he expressed his support for the event, saying he intends to stay home and follow it from there.

“I support the demonstration against regression and status quo. But I cannot be present at the procession and rally,” he told Setopati. “Only chairpersons of the four parties will apparently speak at the rally. I won’t go just to be a spectator.”

At today’s rally, the speakers include CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Unified Socialist Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, Nepal Samajwadi Party Chairman Mahindra Ray Yadav, and Communist Party of Nepal General Secretary Netra Bikram Chand.