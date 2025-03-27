SC registers Kulman Ghising's petition

A writ petition by Kulman Ghising, the former managing director (MD) of the Nepal Electricity Authority, has been registered at the Supreme Court (SC).

Communications officer at the SC Niranjan Pandey confirmed that the writ was registered on Thursday.

Ghising had approached the SC Wednesday afternoon with the writ, claiming that the government had illegally removed him from his position. However, the petition was only registered on Thursday. Hearing for this petition has been scheduled for Friday.

Ghising filed the petition against the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Energy Minister Deepak Khadka, the Board of Directors of the Nepal Electricity Authority, and the new MD Hitendra Dev Shakya.

The Cabinet, in a meeting held on Monday, had decided to sack Ghising.

The government had appointed Hitendra Dev Shakya as the new MD. Shakya, too, had approached the SC on Wednesday with a petition demanding perks and benefits, but his petition has not been registered.