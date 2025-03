Police have arrested an RPP leader on charges of burning a picture of Chairman of the CPN Party (Maoist Center) and former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Leader of the youth wing of RPP Nirajan Bam was apprehended by police on Sunday. Bam was arrested from Bharatpur, according to Communications Officer at the Chitwan District Police Office Ravindra Khanal.

The arrest follows an incident during a program in Hetauda on Saturday, where Bam allegedly set fire to a picture of Dahal.