RPP pays Rs 100,000 to KMC for damages caused by Sunday’s demonstration

The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has paid a fine of 100,000 rupees to the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) for damages caused during Sunday’s demonstration.

The KMC had imposed a fine on RPP, citing physical damage to and littering in public places including the area near Tribhuvan International Airport gate, Tilganga, and Gaushala while welcoming former king Gyanendra Shah on Sunday.

House of Representatives member Gyanendra Shahi, who is also the spokesperson for RPP, and others visited the KMC on Monday and paid the fine.

"Gyanendra Shahi and others came and paid the fine," said Dharma Bhandari, chief of the KMC’s municipal police administration, told Setopati.

RPP spokesperson Shahi also shared a photo on Facebook of the fine being paid to the KMC, writing, "We, RPP, believe in good governance and the rule of law. We have deposited Rs. 100,000 into the account of the Kathmandu Metropolitan City."

The KMC said that those who took part in the rally to welcome the former king on Sunday caused physical damage to public roads, pavements, traffic islands, plants, and railings, and polluted the environment by littering.

RPP had postponed its pre-scheduled mass gathering to welcome the former king.