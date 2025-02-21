The CPN (Unified Socialist) has issued a code of conduct for the party’s leaders and cadres.

Unified Socialist Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal presented a 13-point code of conduct for the party's leaders and cadres during the full meeting of the central committee that began on Friday at the Nepal Administrative Staff College in Jawalakhel, Lalitpur.

The code of conduct outlines the party’s guiding principles and values, as well as behavior, ethics, and conduct expected from party members.

Leaders and cadres have been instructed to respect labor, avoid exploiting labor, and engage in labor themselves. Similarly, the code of conduct specifies how leaders and cadres should conduct themselves.

"The economic and moral conduct of leaders and cadres must be pure, and their eating habits, lifestyle, and behavior must be simple and ordinary. This is the fundamental aspect of our conduct. We must implement this in practice and are committed to doing so," the code of conduct says.

The code also prohibits leaders and cadres from using obscene and abusive language.

It also requires them to demonstrate communist ethics. The party has labeled extramarital and premarital relationships as immoral acts.

"Engaging in physical relationships with someone other than one's spouse and having premarital or extramarital physical relationships are considered immoral. Leaders and cadres of a communist party must not engage in such immoral acts. They must demonstrate loyalty toward women," the code of conduct states.

The code of conduct will come into effect after it is approved by the central committee meeting.