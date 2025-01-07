SC seeks audiovisual record in contempt case against NBA Chair Ghimire

The Supreme Court (SC) has sought the audio and video record of Nepal Bar Association (NBA) Chairman Gopal Krishna Ghimire’s remarks in the contempt of case filed against him.

A bench of Justices Nahakul Subedi and Abdul Aziz Musalman on Tuesday issued an order to present the audiovisual record of Ghimire’s remarks.

On October 1 last year, SC Deputy Registrar Govinda Ghimire had prepared a report demanding action against Ghimire for contempt of court.

The Judicial Council had also condemned Ghimire’s remarks.

The NBA had been protesting against the changed hierarchy of judges in the revised Judicial Council Regulations. The Council had amended the regulations to place the chief registrar of the Supreme Court, if appointed as a high court judge, right below the chief judge of the high court. The NBA has demanded that the regulations be amended to place the chief registrar below other judges too in the hierarchy.

The umbrella body of lawyers had been staging protests to put pressure on the Council to address its demand. It had also warned the Council not to appoint judges without addressing its demand.

But the Council recommended two judges for appointment as Supreme Court justices amid the NBA's protests. Ghimire then raised questions about the recommendations.

In his remarks to media, Ghimire said that the provision regarding judges’ hierarchy in the regulations was unconstitutional. He also accused then chief justice Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha of unconstitutional act.

He accused the Judicial Council, which also includes the chief justice, of collusion for recommending only two judges for the Supreme Court.