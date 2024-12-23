Court case filed against Rabi Lamichhane

The District Government Attorney Office, Kaski has lodged a case of embezzlement of cooperative savings, organized crime, and money laundering against Lamichhane in the Kaski District Court on Sunday.

The District Government Attorney Office has lodged a 400-page charge-sheet against Lamichhane, according to assistant attorney Shanti Devi Sharma, and the evidence are being verified now. The number and name of defendants, and the claims and punishment sought will be known after the registration process is completed, according to Sharma.

The District Government Attorney Office, Kaski is preparing to file the case after receiving report from the Kaski Police.

The Kaski Police had submitted a report with recommendation to prosecute 51 people including Lamichhane.

The police also recommended prosecution of former deputy inspector general of police Chhabi Lal Joshi, Ram Prasad Khanal, and Lila Pachhai for embezzlement of cooperative savings, organized crime, and money laundering.

Some of the defendants have been released on bail or are in prison, while most are absconding.

The police investigated the defendants based on a supplementary complaint filed on February 5.

Former DIG Joshi was arrested on September 22, and Pachhai on September 25.

Lamichhane was arrested from the party office in Kathmandu on October 18 and taken to Pokhara the same day. Similarly, Khanal was arrested on October 25.

Investigations are also ongoing against all four of them in Chitwan, Rupandehi, Parsa, and Kathmandu.

They are being investigated for embezzlement of savings of Sahara Cooperative in Chitwan, Supreme Cooperative in Rupandehi, Sano Paila Cooperative in Parsa, and Swarna Laxmi Cooperative in Kathmandu.

Police investigations have shown that loans were given to Gorkha Media Pvt. Ltd. and Nature Herbs, among others, from these cooperatives and that the funds were embezzled.

The parliamentary special inquiry committee on cooperative fraud had recommended investigating various individuals including Lamichhane. The committee had submitted its report to the House of Representatives on September 16.

Police opened an investigation into the matter after the Cabinet decided to implement the committee’s report.