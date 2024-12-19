Maoist Center demands PAC Chair Pokharel's resignation

The Koshi chapter of CPN (Maoist Center) has demanded the resignation of Rishikesh Pokharel, chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives.

Organizing a press conference at the Provincial Assembly Secretariat in Biratnagar on Thursday, Maoist Center parliamentary party leader in Koshi Indra Angbo called for Pokharel’s resignation.

Pokharel's wife Anjala Koirala has been linked to a fraud case at Uma Gauri Agricultural Cooperative in Dhanpalthan of Morang. The Morang District Court has also issued an arrest warrant for her.

“She has not come under investigation solely because she is the wife of the Accounts Committee chairman, the police have not detained her due to machinations,” Anbgo said. “Therefore Chairman Pokharel should pave the way for bringing his wife under investigation by resigning from the Accounts Committee.”

According to Maoist Center, Pokharel had claimed in the past that not a single penny had been embezzled in the case but the court has issued an arrest warrant now, so he should resign on moral grounds.

Angbo also said that the next provincial assembly session should be called immediately.

“The government has not prepared any business yet to convene the winter session of Parliament,” he said. “The government should give Parliament business and convene a provincial assembly session.”

The monsoon session of Parliament ended on September 20.

Maoist Center has also objected to the decision of the ruling UML-Nepali Congress mechanism in the province to review the province’s budget.