Deuba picks Umesh Shrestha as NC treasurer

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has nominated Umesh Shrestha as the treasurer of the party’s central committee.

According to a statement issued by NC Chief Secretary Krishna Prasad Paudel, Deuba appointed Shrestha as treasurer on Sunday.

Shrestha is also a former minister of state for health.

According to a provision in the NC statute, the party’s president can nominate the treasurer. Min Bishwakarma, head of NC’s publicity department, said that Deuba nominated Shrestha in accordance with the provision in the statute.

Shrestha has good relations with NC President Deuba and central member Arzu Rana Deuba.

NC had fielded Shrestha, who also runs a private school, from Chitwan-2 in the House of Representatives election in 2022.

The decision was heavily criticized within NC at the time saying Shrestha was given the ticket by sidelining the party’s long-serving leaders. However, Shrestha lost the election.

Deuba has picked Shrestha as the treasurer three years after the 14th general convention of NC was held in Kathmandu. The NC statute says that the party must hold a general convention every four years. So NC should hold its 15th general convention next year according to the statute.