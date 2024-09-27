Judicial Council recommends two for Supreme Court justices

The Judicial Council has recommended two judges for appointment as Supreme Court justices.

A meeting of the Council held on Friday recommended Chief Judge of Patan High Court Nripa Dhwaj Niraula and Chief Judge of Tulsipur High Court Nityananda Pandey for appointment to the Supreme Court.

They will be appointed as Supreme Court justices after the Parliamentary Hearing Committee endorses their appointment.

There are currently four positions of justices lying vacant at the Supreme Court. Another position will also fall vacant after Chief Justice Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha retires in a few days. But the Council has recommended only two names.

A Council member said that they have not been able to make recommendations for the remaining posts due to pressure from the Nepal Bar Association.

The Association has been protesting against the changed hierarchy of judges in the revised regulations. The Council had amended its regulations to place the chief registrar of the Supreme Court, if appointed as a high court judge, right below the chief judge of the high court. The Association has demanded that the regulations be amended to place the chief registrar below other judges too in the hierarchy.

The umbrella body of lawyers has been staging protests to put pressure on the Council to address its demand. It has also been warning the Council not to appoint judges without addressing its demand.

According to the Council member, the meeting on Friday has entrusted seniormost Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut with addressing the Association’s demand.