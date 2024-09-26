Petition against 30-year provision for retirement in Nepal Police withdrawn from SC

The Supreme Court has returned a writ petition filed against compulsory retirement of Nepal Police employees based on the provision of 30-year service period after the petitioners filed an application to withdrew the petition.

The then deputy superintendent of police Govinda Panthi, one of the petitioners, withdrew the petition from the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Twenty-one officers of Nepal Police including Senior Superintendent of Police Jeevan Kumar Shrestha had filed a petition at the Supreme Court against their compulsory retirement based on the 30-year provision.

Responding to their petition on August 22, Justice Hari Prasad Phuyal’s bench had stayed the police officers’ retirement.

The bench had issued an interim order to not send any police employee into retirement based on the 30-year provision and also to not implement their retirement letters.

But Home Secretary Eaknarayan Aryal had filed an application at the Supreme Court through the Office of the Attorney General to reconsider the interim order, saying the order had led to problems in the police organization.

On August 30, a bench of Justices Binod Sharma and Saranga Subedi had revoked the interim order to not send police employees into retirement based on the 30-year service provision.

All the police officers who had filed the petition went into retirement after the Supreme Court revoked the interim order.