Oli, Modi discuss four issues during meeting on sidelines of UNGA

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the sidelines on the sidelines of the 79th UN General Assembly in New York on Sunday.

The two leaders talked for around half an hour in presence of their respective foreign ministers and foreign secretaries.

"Had a fruitful meeting with the Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji on the sidelines of #UNGA79. During the meeting, various matters of bilateral relations were discussed," the official handle of PM Oli has posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Nepali side has not formally revealed the issues the two leaders discussed. Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba commented that the meeting was held in a cordial environment and added that PM Modi will soon visit Nepal but did not divulge details about the meeting. The Indian side, however, has divulged some of the issues discussed by the two leaders.

"Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister KP Oli in New York. The India-Nepal friendship is very robust and we look forward to adding even more momentum to our ties. Our talks focused on issues such as energy, technology and trade," the official X handle of PM Modi has posted.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has also issued a press release about the meeting.

"The two leaders reviewed the unique and close bilateral relationship between India and Nepal, and expressed satisfaction at the progress made in diverse sectors including development partnership, hydropower cooperation, people-to-people ties, and enhancing connectivity – physical, digital and in the domain of energy," the release states.

Modi also congratulated Nepal on becoming the 101st country to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA) as a full member, and underlined the importance of a regional response to the challenge of climate change during the meeting.

"Nepal is a priority partner of India under its Neighborhood First Policy. This meeting continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of our Neighborhood First policy," the release adds.