CM Singh trims jumbo Madhes Cabinet removing 8 ministers of state

Madhesh Chief Minister (CM) Satish Kumar Singh has fired eight ministers of state on Tuesday following criticism of the jumbo 20-strong Cabinet he formed in the province.

The CM from CK Raut-led Janamat Party has removed three ministers of state from CPN-UML, two each from Nepali Congress (NC) and Janamat, and one from Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP).

The Singh Cabinet now has four minister each from NC and UML, three from Janamat and one from LSP.

CM Singh had recently inducted five ministers of state in the already bloated Cabinet leading his party to seek clarification from him while leaders like Shekhar Koirala and Nain Singh Mahar of coalition partner NC had raised the issue of jumbo Madhes Cabinet in the grand old party's central committee meeting.

CM Singh had urged ministers of state to resign after coming under intense pressure and three from UML resigned Monday itself.

UML parliamentary party leader in Madhes and Minister for Physical Infrastructure Development Saroj Kumar Yadav told Setopati that the ministers of state resigned following discussion with the central leadership as the jumbo Cabinet was criticized and did not look appropriate.

Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal (JSP) led by Upendra Yadav had started agitation after CM Singh formed the largest ever provincial government in the country.