National Security Advisor Bairagi resigns

Shanker Das Bairagi has resigned as national security advisor to the National Security Council.

Bairagi tendered his resignation with effect from July 24, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s secretariat said.

Bairagi was appointed national security advisor by creating a new position at the National Security Council on June 15 last year.

As national security advisor, Bairagi was provided perks and benefit on a par with ministers.

The government had created the new position for Bairagi after it decided to appoint Baikuntha Aryal as the chief secretary.

The prime minister is the chairman of the National Security Council.