Chet Narayan Acharya of UML appointed Lumbini chief minister

Chet Narayan Acharya of CPN-UML has been appointed chief minister of Lumbini province.

Province Chief Amik Sherchan appointed Acharya as the new chief minister of the province on Monday afternoon.

Acharya, who is the deputy leader of the UML parliamentary party, had staked claim to the post with the support of 56 lawmakers from UML and Nepali Congress at 4 PM Monday.

NC parliamentary party leader Dilli Bahadur Chaudhary, NC chief whip Janmejaya Timilsina, UML parliamentary party leader Tulsi Chaudhary had accompanied Acharya to the Province Chief’s Office.

On Sunday, CPN (Maoist Center) parliamentary party leader Jokh Bahadur Mahara resigned as chief minister.

Province Chief Sherchan had then given until 6 PM Monday to form a new government according to Article 168 (2) of the Constitution.