President Paudel to leave for Geneva on Tuesday

President Ram Chandra Paudel will leave for Geneva of Switzerland on Tuesday.

President Paudel is flying to Geneva to attend the inaugural forum of the Global Coalition for Social Justice during the 112th session of the International Labor Conference, his secretariat said.

The 112th session of the International Labor Conference is taking place in Geneva from June 3 to June 14.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Paudel is scheduled to address the inaugural forum of the Global Coalition for Social Justice on June 13.

Before that, he will hold bilateral talks with President of the Swiss Federation Viola Amherd on June 12. The bilateral talks will be the first between Nepal’s head of state and the president of the Swiss Federation.

President Paudel will then leave for Berlin on June 14 on an official visit to Germany at the invitation of Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

According to Amrit Bahadur Rai, acting secretary and spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Paudel will hold talks with his German counterpart on June 17.

President Paudel will be accompanied by his wife Sabita Paudel on his Europe visit. The Nepali delegation will also include the president’s foreign affairs expert Surendra Raj Chalise, secretaries and senior officials at the President’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Nepali ambassadors to Switzerland and Germany.

President Paudel is scheduled to return to Nepal on June 19.