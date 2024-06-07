Deuba writes to Lingden seeking trust vote for Gandaki Chief Minister Pandey
Prashanna Pokharel

Prashanna Pokharel

Kathmandu, Jun 7
FILE - Rajendra Lingden (left) and Sher Bahadur Deuba
FILE - Rajendra Lingden (left) and Sher Bahadur Deuba

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio