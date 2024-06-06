PM Dahal to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is preparing to visit New Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as India’s prime minister.

According to a minister in the Dahal government, PM Dahal is preparing to visit India and the Cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday evening will probably take a decision on his visit.

Modi’s swearing-in ceremony will take place in New Delhi on Saturday.

After the results of India’s Lok Sabha election were announced on Wednesday, PM Dahal telephoned his Indian counterpart Modi in the evening and expressed his best wishes on the successful completion of the election.

During the telephone conversation, Modi invited PM Dahal to attend his swearing-in ceremony.

The two leaders also talked about various issues of mutual interest and concern.

According to the results of the Lok Sabha election, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 293 seats, with BJP alone winning 240 seats.

Modi tendered his resignation as prime minister on Wednesday. He is set to be appointed prime minister for a historic third consecutive term.

Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) – two key parties in the NDA – have agreed to form a government headed by Modi.