Loktantrik Samajwadi Party lawmaker Abhiram Sharma suspended

Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) lawmaker Abhiram Sharma has been suspended as a member of the Madhes Provincial Assembly.

Arun Kumar Jha, secretary of the Madhes Provincial Assembly Secretariat, has published a notice regarding Sharma’s suspension.

The notice says that Speaker Ram Chandra Mandal decided to suspend Sharma as lawmaker on Tuesday.

On December 14 last year, the Mahottari District Court sentenced Sharma to life imprisonment over the murder of Armed Police Force’s Assistant Sub-inspector Thaman BK.