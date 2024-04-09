RPP holds demonstration in Kathmandu (Pictures)

Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) organized a demonstration in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

Participants of the demonstration marched from different parts of Kathmandu before converging at Bhrikuti Mandap on Exhibition Road.

RPP organized the demonstration saying the 40-point demand submitted to the government had not been fulfilled.

The demonstration was centered around Exhibition Road, Bhadrakali and in front of the Singha Durbar.

Police used water cannon and force on the demonstrators for breaching the prohibited zone. Some demonstrators were injured in the incident.