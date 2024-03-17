Janamat Party writes to Speaker Ghimire to remove Goma Labh Sapkota as lawmaker

Janamat Party has written to Speaker Devraj Ghimire to remove Goma Labh Sapkota as a member of the House of Representatives.

Janamat is found to have written to the Federal Parliament Secretariat on March 10 stating that it had sought clarification from lawmaker Sapkota and expelled her from the party as punishment.

Spokesperson for the Federal Parliament Secretariat Ekram Giri told Setopati that they have received the letter from Janamat. “The letter sent by Janamat has been received, the speaker is studying it. He will take a decision within 15 days,” Giri said.

Lawmaker Sapkota has requested Speaker Ghimire to save her post saying even the clarification said to be hers is fake.

A source told Setopati that lawmaker Sapkota has met Speaker Ghimire two-three times and told him that even the signature on the clarification is not hers. “Janamat Party appears to have completed all the processes in the Political Parties Act necessary for taking action against a lawmaker,” the source added.

Janamat had made Sapkota, a resident of Mahottari Rural Municipality-3, Mahottari, lawmaker under the proportional representation electoral system.

Lawmaker Sapkota, meanwhile, said that she had differences with the party over appointment of personal secretary and that the party punished her for the same reason.

She said that Janamat Chairman CK Raut had told her since the beginning that she could not appoint a personal secretary on her own and that she should appoint someone recommended by the party. Following a dispute over the issue, she was threatened with action and removal from the post of lawmaker, Sapkota added.

Sapkota said that she had initially appointed Samir Kumar Jha from the party as her personal secretary and later replaced him with Ashok Sah on the party’s recommendation. She then made Mansi Jha her personal secretary as Sah never contacted her, Sapkota added.