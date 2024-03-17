RPP suspends three including Bikram Pandey's personal secretary over attack on Thakur Mohan Shrestha

Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has suspended three party cadres over the attack on central working committee member Thakur Mohan Shrestha at the central office last week.

According to an RPP office-bearer, the party has decided to suspend Assistant General Secretary Prem Balayar, Chairman of Kathmandu-4 Riddhi Pratap Rana and Member-secretary of National Democratic Youth Front Nirajan Bam, who were involved in the assault on Shrestha.

Balayar is also the personal secretary of RPP Vice-chairman Bikram Pandey.

RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden wrote a letter to those involved in the assault on Sunday stating that they have been suspended from the party for four years. He has copied the chairman of Rastriya Prajatantrik Union and the province and district executive committees concerned in the letter.

RPP leader Shrestha was assaulted at the party’s central office in Dhumbarahi, Kathmandu, on March 10. Some party workers attacked Shrestha outside RPP Chairman Lingden’s office when he was coming out of the party’s central working committee meeting that morning.

Shrestha had spoken on the issue of corruption during the meeting. He then had a heated exchange with Vice-chairman Pandey.

The party had conducted an internal investigation into the incident. According to the RPP central office, the three involved in the attack have been suspended for four years as recommended by the central investigation committee.