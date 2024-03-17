JSP lawmaker Manju Sharma Ansari passes away

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) lawmaker Manju Sharma Ansari has passed away.

Ansari, who was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) through the proportional representation (PR) electoral system, breathed her last while undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital at 7:55 Sunday morning, according to deputy parliamentary party leader of JSP Naval Kishore Sah Suri.

Ansari was made HoR member on April 2, 2023 after Shahanaz Rahman, who was elected through the PR electoral system, passed away on February 25 that year.

Ansari, who was involved in politics since the Jana Andolan in 1990, was Nepal Sadbhavana Party’s women’s incharge of the Kathmandu Valley for a decade from 1990.

She was also politburo member of JSP.