President Paudel removes three province chiefs

President Ram Chandra Paudel has removed the province chiefs of three provinces.

Spokesperson for the President’s Office Shailaja Regmi Bhattarai said that President Paudel removed the province chiefs of Madhes, Gandaki and Sudur Paschim provinces on Wednesday.

The Cabinet meeting held on Monday had recommended removing Hari Shankar Mishra, Prithvi Man Gurung and Devraj Joshi as the province chief of Madhes, Gandaki and Sudur Paschim, respectively.

President Paudel approved the Cabinet’s recommendation to relieve the three of their responsibilities.

The Cabinet meeting had also decided to recommend Sumitra Bhandari, Dilli Raj Bhatta and Nazir Miyan for appointment as the province chief of Madhes, Gandaki and Sudur Paschim, respectively.