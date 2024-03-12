China did not break previous coalition: Oli

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has stated that China has no role in forming the new ruling coalition of left parties.

The meeting between CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav held at Baluwatar on March 3 agreed to form a new ruling coalition. CPN (Unified Socialist) has also joined the coalition since then.

The previous coalition was formed around a year ago before the election for president after Dahal broke the then coalition with UML. NC, Maoist Center, JSP and Unified Socialist had then decided to revive the pre-election alliance.

The new ruling coalition includes three communist parties and JSP which is left-leaning.

There have been speculations that the northern neighbor, that had visibly tried to prevent the then CPN formed after unification of Maoist Center and UML from splitting due to differences between Oli and Dahal in the past, has again worked to bring all the left parties together.

Speaking in the parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday Oli has said that UML broke the previous coalition. “Do give at least this much credit to us. Why are you taking this to China? For such a small deed! China apparently made this! China apparently came! China did this, China apparently entered! We have done this. Do give at least this much credit. We have made this with such hard work,” Oli has stated.

Oli has also claimed that UML did not break the previous coalition due to the haste to join the government and reminded party lawmakers to his past remark that he would not remain mere spectator to devastation of the country.