All four proposals presented in NC Mahasamiti meeting passed unanimously

All four proposals presented in the ongoing Mahasamiti meeting of Nepali Congress (NC) held at Godavari, Lalitpur have been passed unanimously on Thursday.

Vice-president Purna Bahadur Khadka presented policy document, General Secretary Gagan Thapa the organization report, another General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma the report on contemporary politics and Accounts Committee Coordinator Shyam Ghimire the financial report during the Mahasamiti meeting.

All the four proposals have been passed by the Mahasamiti members by clapping hands.

The central committee will endorse the four proposals.

The Mahasamiti meeting, that decided to stop pre-election alliance, will end later Thursday after address by the top leaders.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba and General Secretary Thapa reached agreement on the latter’s proposal to shun pre-election alliance in a meeting of office-bearers and former office-bearers late Monday night following a longstanding difference over the issue.

Khadka then removed the issue of pre-election alliance from his report presented on Tuesday to give uniformity to party documents following Monday’s meeting.

